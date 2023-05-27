UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Vows To Provide Equal Opportunities To Persons With Disabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government was committed to providing equal opportunities to the people, including those with disabilities.

"I announce here that my government will provide job opportunities to the persons with disabilities, particularly the amputees who have gone under treatment and rehabilitation process here at SIP&R", he said while speaking at the Awareness Day program for the people with disabilities organized by the Sindh Institute of Physical and Rehabilitation (SIPMR) on their premises here Saturday. The chief minister was accompanied by his Advisor Murtaza Wahab. The program was attended by CM's Special Assistant for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Sadiq Memon, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, Secretary Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Taha Farooqi and others.

The chief minister said that the SIPMR successfully illuminated the path towards the inclusivity and empowerment with its highly anticipated Awareness Day for people with disabilities. He said that the day also reflected a commitment to improving the lives of people with disabilities with the help .

The chief minister said that the momentous occasion offered attendees a plethora of enriching experiences. He said that the cornerstone of the event was the provision of on-the-spot assessments, which were available across various departments, including Physiatry Consultation, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Speech Therapy, Psychological Services, and the Prosthetic and Orthotics Department.

Recognizing the importance of joyful engagement, Murad Ali Shah said that the SIPMR thoughtfully arranged a multitude of activities, creating an inclusive environment for all. He also appreciated the children in attendance delighted in the presence of a Jumping Castle, providing endless hours of laughter and excitement.

The chief minister said that the stage hosted the captivating `Sharing Success Stories' event, where patients and their family members graciously shared personal accounts of how the SIPMR's transformative services had forever changed their lives or the lives of their loved ones. "These inspiring narratives aim to instill hope, break down barriers and inspire others to embrace the power of rehabilitation," he said.

Shah said that in an unprecedented moment of advancement, the SIPMR proudly unveiled "The Bionic Arm" during this prestigious occasion. He said that the cutting-edge prosthesis symbolized a significant breakthrough in assistive technology. "With the provision of this state-of-the-art arm to deserving amputees, the SIPMR reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating independence, restoring dignity and transforming lives," he concluded.

Earlier, the chief minister was received by his Special Assistant Sadiq Memon and the Executive Director SIPMR Dr Nabila Soomro. The chief minister visited the stalls and interacted with the persons and children with disabilities and their families.

