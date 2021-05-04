UrduPoint.com
CM Sindh Wants Serious Steps To Protect People From Coronavirus: Rahu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:12 AM

CM Sindh wants serious steps to protect people from coronavirus: Rahu

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Ismail Rahu Monday paid a surprise visit to Hyderabad and review COVID-19 situation in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Ismail Rahu Monday paid a surprise visit to Hyderabad and review COVID-19 situation in the district.

While holding a meeting with district administration here at Shahbaz Hall, he said that PPP leadership and Sindh Chief Minister were serious about protecting the lives of the people, adding "I was assigned the duty to ensure better arrangements to deal with the Covid situation in Hyderabad." District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer informed the meeting that 48,843 vaccine doses had been administered and there were about 11 vaccination centers in Hyderabad where people were being vaccinated and this process was continuing in an efficient manner.

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Bekha Ram in his briefing informed that the UK variant was spreading very fast and it had moved from Karachi to Hyderabad and added that due to the rapid spread of the virus, we were working on emergency basis and suggested that like last year, Covid wards should be activated in hospitals of other cities so that burden on hospitals of Hyderabad could be reduced.

He said that the UK variant was also present in Hyderabad and we were also keeping these patients separate. Additional MS LU hospital Dr. Shahid Junejo informed the meeting about Covid situation in Hyderabad from February to April, 2021. He said that 17 beds were still vacant in Hyderabad while a ward with 35 beds had been established in Jamshoro which had started working and in this regard Plan B and C were also under consideration and work was underway to set up more wards.

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch informed the minister that Hyderabad was a geographically important district where people came from Karachi and other cities, due to which the cases of Covid were increasing.

He said that SOPs in Hyderabad were also being implemented strictly and lock down was being imposed as per the guidelines issued by NCOC. He said that all measures were being taken by the district administration to provide better health facilities to the people.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that Hyderabad district had the highest number of tests as compared to other districts in the country while smart lock down had been imposed in 8 different areas of the district. He further said that SOPs were being strictly implemented and fines were being imposed on violation of SOPs.

Commissioner Abbas Baloch, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Dr. Bekha Ram, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Abdul Salam Sheikh, Director Laboratories Dr. Ikramullah Ujjan, Director Information Sawai Khan Chalgari, Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon, DHO Lala Jaffer, AMS LUMHS Dr. Shahid Junejo, Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas of Hyderabad and others attended the meeting.

Later, the minister accompanied by Commissioner Hyderabad and Deputy Commissioner visited different areas of the city including Gul Center, Haider Chowk, Kohinoor Chowk and Resham Gali and reviewed the implementation of SOPs.

