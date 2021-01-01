UrduPoint.com
CM Sindh Welcomes New Year With Plantation Of Tree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed new year, 2021 by planting a palm sapling and vowed to plant more trees all over the province to make the province greener.

The chief minister on Friday morning along with his cabinet members planted a sapling in the lawn of the CM House and watered it with the hope that it would grow as the new year would proceed, said a spokesperson of the CM Sindh.

"The first day of the new year is Friday, a sacred day, and Inshallah the new year would prove to be a best year in terms of eradication of pandemic, development, employment and prosperity," he hoped.

The CM Sindh directed Sindh Minister Forest Syed Nasir Shah to plan an extensive tree plantation program for the next plantation season. "We have to plant flowery trees, Neem and fruit trees in the city so that the environment of the city can be improved along with the beauty of the trees," he said.

On the occasion, provincial ministers, Imtiaz Shaikh, Shabir Bijarani, Shahla Raza and others were also present.

