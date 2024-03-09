CM, Speaker Poll Votes For Presidential Election In KP Assembly
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Speaker Babar Salim Swati on Saturday polled their votes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for presidential election.
So far 41 members polled their votes.
Minister Arshad Ayub cast the first vote.
Polling station has been set up for the presidential election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly under the supervision of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Ibrahim Khan.
Members of the Provincial Assembly will be able to cast their votes from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
109 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will participate in the presidential election.
9 members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will not participate in the voting after announcing the boycott of the elections.
There is contest between Asif Ali Zardari, the candidate of the Federal coalition government, and Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Union Council.
Parliamentary Leader of PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi is the polling agent of Asif Ali Zardari, while Minister Mina Khan is the polling agent of Mehmood Khan Achakzai.
91 members of Sunni Ittehad Council would vote in favor of Mehmood Khan Achakzai.
The members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, People's Party and PTIP would vote in favor of Asif Ali Zardari.
More than 350 security personnel have been deployed for holding peaceful election.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speaker NA calls on PM15 minutes ago
-
Polling for presidential election begins in Punjab Assembly15 minutes ago
-
Collision between two motorcycles claims life of youth in Chiniot15 minutes ago
-
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS28 minutes ago
-
Polling started for presidential election in KP Assembly1 hour ago
-
Presidential polls: prominent personalities exercise voting rights1 hour ago
-
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway2 hours ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari to be elected as 14th constitutional President: CM Murad2 hours ago
-
Polling for election of president begins2 hours ago
-
Election to elect President begins at Sindh Assembly2 hours ago
-
PM announces setting up of cell to protect women12 hours ago
-
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad14 hours ago