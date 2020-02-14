CM Special Assistant distributes 50% subsidy cheques among farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Malik Shafiullah Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled the pledges made with the farmers by giving them 50% subsidy on wheat, fertilizer and pesticides. He said this while addressing cheque distribution ceremony held here at Timergara Farm Services Center organized by KP Agriculture Department on Friday. District Officer Agriculture Murad Ali, Agri Officers Habibul Haq and Sajjad Ahmed, Circle Officer Rahatullah and large numbers of farmers belonging to Talash, Balambat and Timergara were in attendance.

Malik Shafiullah said provincial government taking practical steps for resolving the problems of farmers on priority basis. He said purpose behind compensating farmers was to increase wheat's seed and to make the country self-sufficient in agriculture sector. On the occasion, he distributed 50% subsidy cheques among more than 100 farmers. The farmers of other districts would also be given subsidy cheques under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program.