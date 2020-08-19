CM special assistant expresses concerns over hike in prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan expressed concerns over the hike in prices of wheat, flour and sugar in the province.

He directed the Director Bureau of Supply and Prices to write letters to all the Divisional Commissioners for strict action against illegal increase in prices of wheat, flour and sugar across the province besides expedite legal action against hoarders, according to a news release issued here Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners have also been directed to ensure sale of wheat, flour and sugar at official rates in their respective jurisdictions.

Jeewan said there was no shortage of food items in the province added that profiteers and hoarders would not be spared at any cost.

Its worth mentioning here that according to the Bureau of Supply and Prices, over 2100 profiteers and hoarders have been fined with over Rs. 4 million since July 1.