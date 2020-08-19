UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Special Assistant Expresses Concerns Over Hike In Prices

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

CM special assistant expresses concerns over hike in prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan expressed concerns over the hike in prices of wheat, flour and sugar in the province.

He directed the Director Bureau of Supply and Prices to write letters to all the Divisional Commissioners for strict action against illegal increase in prices of wheat, flour and sugar across the province besides expedite legal action against hoarders, according to a news release issued here Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners have also been directed to ensure sale of wheat, flour and sugar at official rates in their respective jurisdictions.

Jeewan said there was no shortage of food items in the province added that profiteers and hoarders would not be spared at any cost.

Its worth mentioning here that according to the Bureau of Supply and Prices, over 2100 profiteers and hoarders have been fined with over Rs. 4 million since July 1.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Chief Minister Sale July All Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Flour

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

15 seconds ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

20 minutes ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

31 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.