CM Special Assistant hands over heavy machinery to TMA Bahrain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Trade and Industry, Abdul Karim has said that provincial government was making utmost efforts to provide best possible facilities to the tourists in a bid to further promote this important sector.

He was addressing a function at Bahrain in Swat district on Tuesday held in connection with handing over heavy machinery to Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Bahrain from Industry Department.

Administrator TMA Bahrain offered thanks to the Special Assistant for providing heavy machinery and said the step would help a lot in providing best possible services to the tourists and roads blocked some time due to landslides or snowfall would now be made clear well in time.

At the end, the Special Assistant stressed upon all the departments to work together for providing best possible services to the tourists so that tourism activities could be promoted in the area and local people get employment and business opportunities.