UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Special Assistant Hands Over Heavy Machinery To TMA Bahrain

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:33 PM

CM Special Assistant hands over heavy machinery to TMA Bahrain

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Trade and Industry, Abdul Karim has said that provincial government was making utmost efforts to provide best possible facilities to the tourists in a bid to further promote this important sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Trade and Industry, Abdul Karim has said that provincial government was making utmost efforts to provide best possible facilities to the tourists in a bid to further promote this important sector.

He was addressing a function at Bahrain in Swat district on Tuesday held in connection with handing over heavy machinery to Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Bahrain from Industry Department.

Administrator TMA Bahrain offered thanks to the Special Assistant for providing heavy machinery and said the step would help a lot in providing best possible services to the tourists and roads blocked some time due to landslides or snowfall would now be made clear well in time.

At the end, the Special Assistant stressed upon all the departments to work together for providing best possible services to the tourists so that tourism activities could be promoted in the area and local people get employment and business opportunities.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Swat Bahrain All From Government Industry Best Employment

Recent Stories

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

14 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

14 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

15 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

16 minutes ago

PES reviews arrangements for providing emergency c ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.