CM Special Assistant Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 08:29 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that Pak army offered unprecedented sacrifices on Sept 1965 war and their sacrifices will be remembered forever

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that Pak army offered unprecedented sacrifices on Sept 1965 war and their sacrifices will be remembered forever.

In a statement issued on the even of Pakistan Defence Day, he said that coward enemy attacked Pakistan in the darkness of night but soldiers of Pak army wrote history of bravery with their blood and inflicted defeat on the enemy despite lack of weapons and other resources.

More Stories From Pakistan

