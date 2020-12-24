CM special assistant says minorities are equal citizens of Pakistan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs, Wazirzada on Thursday said that minorities were equal citizen and enjoying religious freedom and protection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs, Wazirzada on Thursday said that minorities were equal citizen and enjoying religious freedom and protection.

In a message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and eve of Christmas, he said minorities were fully protected and given all rights as being enjoyed by other citizen.

He greeted all Christian brethren on eve of Christmas and said that Khyber Paktunkhwa government fully shared their happiness and joy.

He said that founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah laid a foundation of Pakistan on a principle where minorities would be given equal rights.

He said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan minorities rights were fully ensured in Naya Pakistan. He said that PTI government had taken practical steps for welfare of minorities and their equal representation in all walks of life.