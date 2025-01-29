CM Special Assistant Visit Ex-minister
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 08:52 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah visited the residence of former provincial minister Malik Nadeem Kamran on Wednesday on the directions of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, and presented him a bouquet.
Nasrullah expressed his sympathies and best wishes for speedy recovery of ailing Malik Kamran. He said Malik Kamran is a long-time associate of the PML-N. The special assistant said the PML-N never leaves its leaders and workers alone in any circumstances. "Party workers are the strength and capital of the party," he added.
