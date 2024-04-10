CM Spends Eid With Homeless Special Children, Women, Elderly
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Social Welfare Complex Township on Wednesday and spent most of the Eid day with homeless special children, women and the elderly.
She visited "Chaman", "Aafiyyat" and "Darul Falah" in Social Welfare Complex. She directed to make quick arrangements to send an elderly women on Hajj on government expense. She presented them gifts, and gave children toys and sweets. The CM also cut Eid cake with the special children and fed it to them.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif first reached the center established for the destitute children "Chaman.” Seeing the CM in their midst, the children became excited. She asked them about their education and hobbies. The children thanked chief minister for the gifts.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited Old Age Home "Aafiyyat,” established for the destitute and homeless senior citizens. She inquired about the well-being of 39 elderly men and women living there.
The chief minister sat with a sick woman and put bangles on her. The CM also greeted the elders on behalf of Nawaz Sharif.
An elderly lady said, “My near and dear ones did not come on Eid, but my daughter Maryam has come, I am very happy.” The CM responded, “My time is for you, please pray that I could serve people.” She added, “I have received prayers of my parents. Those who do not value their parents remain in a loss.”
Maryam Nawaz also visited "Darul Falah,” established for the destitute widows. She met eight widows and their children residing there. She loved and hugged the orphans and the children. The children and their mothers expressed happiness seeing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif with them. “You are our own, may God bless you,” prayed the children and their mothers for the CM.
Social Welfare Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, the chief secretary and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Senate urges unity for economic relief to masses3 minutes ago
-
PM greets King of Bahrain on Eid ul Fitr23 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among Dera police martyrs' children43 minutes ago
-
Two persons found dead in village Khulian43 minutes ago
-
DC distributes sweets among inmates in Taimargara Jail43 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur reviews security foreign projects in Ghazi1 hour ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr prayer offered in Hazara division under strict security1 hour ago
-
Govt trying best for economic revival: Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
KP Governor offers Eid prayer, intermingles with people2 hours ago
-
Ethiopian envoy celebrates Eid with Pakistan Sweet Home’s kids2 hours ago
-
Economy improving owing to govt’s prudent policies: Attaullah Tarar2 hours ago
-
Khawaja Asif offers Eid prayers in Sialkot2 hours ago