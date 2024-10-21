CM Starts ‘Dhi Rani’ Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has inaugurated the ‘Punjab Dhi Rani’ Programme here on Monday.
Under the programme, the CM said that Rs100,000 would be given to each newly-married couple through ATM, adding that food would be served to 20 guests of each couple.
She highlighted that necessary furniture, household utensils, clothes and other daily necessities will also be donated.
The CM said receipt of applications under the Punjab Dhi Rani Program for mass marriages has started, which can be submitted online at cmp.punjab.gov.pk. She added a dedicated helpline 1312 has also been established for the program. She underscored that for transparency in the programme, applicants will be verified at home by special teams.
