CM still not satisfied with facilities at General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made another visit to the General Hospital here on Sunday.

In a recurring issue, most of the hospital's wards still lacked functioning air-conditioning, leaving attendants to resort to using hand fans to cool down their patients. The condition of the washrooms was deplorable and the sanitation arrangements were inadequate, leading the patients and their caregivers to voice their grievances to the CM.

Expressing his displeasure at the state of the hospital, the chief minister promptly issued orders for Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare Dr. Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Principal General Hospital and the Medical Superintendent to immediately attend to the hospital's pressing matters.

He lamented that despite clear instructions, the air conditioning units remained unrepaired, resulting in the suffering of the patients from heat and exhaustion.

During the visit, the CM meticulously inspected various wards and engaged with both patients and doctors. He inquired about the available treatment facilities and the status of the air-conditioning systems. The patients and medical staff alike shared concerns about it.

Mohsin Naqvi summoned Provincial Minister Dr. Javed Akram, Health Secretary, and the Principal to promptly address the patients' grievances and rectify the situation.