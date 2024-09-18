Open Menu

CM Stresses Clean Planet Vital For Survival

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

CM stresses clean planet vital for survival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that keeping the planet clean is

indispensable for the protection and survival of environment.

In her message on International Clean Up Day, she said “Keeping our environment clean is our collective social responsibility.”

The CM advised to adopt proper garbage disposal practices, and do not use plastic, saying that environment-friendly sustainable measures are being taken under Suthra Punjab Programme.

Maryam Nawaz said for the first time in history, rural areas were also being cleaned, adding that garbage recycling, plantation and cleaning of public places were being organized.

The CM underscored that citizens should also take responsibility in keeping the environment clean.

She appealed to citizens to keep cities, villages and streets clean and play a role in protecting the environment. "Remember, a clean Pakistan is a healthy and developed Pakistan", she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

2 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

3 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

7 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

24 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan