CM stresses clean planet vital for survival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that keeping the planet clean is

indispensable for the protection and survival of environment.

In her message on International Clean Up Day, she said “Keeping our environment clean is our collective social responsibility.”

The CM advised to adopt proper garbage disposal practices, and do not use plastic, saying that environment-friendly sustainable measures are being taken under Suthra Punjab Programme.

Maryam Nawaz said for the first time in history, rural areas were also being cleaned, adding that garbage recycling, plantation and cleaning of public places were being organized.

The CM underscored that citizens should also take responsibility in keeping the environment clean.

She appealed to citizens to keep cities, villages and streets clean and play a role in protecting the environment. "Remember, a clean Pakistan is a healthy and developed Pakistan", she concluded.