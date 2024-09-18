CM Stresses Clean Planet Vital For Survival
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that keeping the planet clean is
indispensable for the protection and survival of environment.
In her message on International Clean Up Day, she said “Keeping our environment clean is our collective social responsibility.”
The CM advised to adopt proper garbage disposal practices, and do not use plastic, saying that environment-friendly sustainable measures are being taken under Suthra Punjab Programme.
Maryam Nawaz said for the first time in history, rural areas were also being cleaned, adding that garbage recycling, plantation and cleaning of public places were being organized.
The CM underscored that citizens should also take responsibility in keeping the environment clean.
She appealed to citizens to keep cities, villages and streets clean and play a role in protecting the environment. "Remember, a clean Pakistan is a healthy and developed Pakistan", she concluded.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP's safety conference held at PIC1 minute ago
-
CM's 'Khailta Punjab' programme to be held on Sept 261 minute ago
-
Murree transporters warned against overcharging travel fares1 minute ago
-
AIOU sets October 15 as last date for admissions1 minute ago
-
PFA penalizes three milk shops2 minutes ago
-
Ustad Amanat Ali Khan remembered on his 50th death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
KP govt invites EOI from private sector for running govt schools on public-private partnership11 minutes ago
-
Russian deputy PM in Islamabad on a two-day visit11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders survey of open manholes12 minutes ago
-
The silent war between air pollution and rural health, livelihood12 minutes ago
-
3 'terrorists' killed in Nankana Sahib shootout12 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked21 minutes ago