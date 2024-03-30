Open Menu

CM Stresses Collective Efforts For Environmental Sustainability

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

CM stresses collective efforts for environmental sustainability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday emphasized the significance of collaborative endeavours in ensuring a clean environment for future generations.

In her message on International Day of Zero Waste, she stressed the adoption of sustainable products, and advocating for strategies aimed at curbing food wastage.

The CM said every day should be celebrated as Zero Waste Day, adding that today there is a greater need to consider the importance of responsible use of essential commodities and waste management.

Maryam Nawaz said the world grapples with a myriad of environmental challenges, necessitating the transition to an industrialized economy that optimizes resource usage while minimizing waste generation.

People should adopt eco-friendly alternatives by reducing single-use plastics, she added.

Emphasizing her commitment to ensuring cleanliness in every city, village, and neighborhood, the CM highlighted that comprehensive waste management system is being introduced in all major cities of Punjab, saying that for the first time, a sustainable and effective system of village sanitation is being devised.

Old items need to be repaired, donated, or repurposed. Do not throw recyclables in the trash, and sorting waste is essential, she suggested and hoped that by working together, a healthy environment and a secure future can be achieved.

