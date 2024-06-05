Open Menu

CM Stresses Collective Efforts To Tackle Environmental Pollution

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that environmental pollution is a challenge for the whole world including Pakistan and everyone should play his part to ensure ecological future of the new generation.

In her message on World Environment Protection Day, she said the United Nations must work together to control factors affecting natural environment. “People should join us in our mission to protect the planet,” she stressed.

The CM mentioned that the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the use, production, sale and trade of plastic from today, highlighting that the use of plastic was having harmful effects on the environment and human health.

Maryam Nawaz said that 'No to plastic’ campaign aims at reducing environmental pollution and promote environment-friendly initiatives, adding that the plastic ban policy would be strictly enforced throughout the province.

The use of plastic bags would be banned in hotels, restaurants and eateries, she said and added that instead of plastic bags, eco-friendly alternatives like cotton bags should be used.

CM Maryam Nawaz said: “We are launching a special awareness campaign to make people aware of the harmful effects of plastic pollution.” There is a need to reduce the use of fossil fuels, and increase reliance on renewable energy, she added.

The CM said that one of the main reasons for the rapid increase in environmental pollution is the continuous cutting of forests, adding that there is a need for concerted efforts to preserve natural beauty. Due to environmental pollution, 40 per cent of earth's surface is suffering from degradation.

She underscored that if not thought today, by 2050, drought may affect three-quarters of the world's population. She said the Punjab government's positive initiatives show its commitment to protect environment.

