CM Stresses For Modern House Infrastructure In Urban Peripheries

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 08:51 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said that housing infrastructure development in accordance with the contemporary requirements especially at the urban periphery is much needed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said that housing infrastructure development in accordance with the contemporary requirements especially at the urban periphery is much needed. 

He was addressing an important meeting regarding housing sector development held here at Chief Minister’s House, with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

Important matters related to public and private-sectors new housing schemes came under discussion. Provincial Minister Arshad Aiyub and Fazal Hakeem, Tehsil Chairman Mathra Inaam Ullah Khan, Administrative Secretaries of concerned department, Commissioner Peshawar, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and other relevant officials attended the meeting. 

He said that his government, alongside taking other priority initiatives, was also committed for infrastructure and urban development, promoting investment and ease of doing business in the province.

“Incumbent provincial government will not only encourage private-sector investment in the province but will also extend its all-out support to investors interested in investment here”, He remarked and directed the quarters concerned to take pragmatic steps for attracting and facilitating private-sector investment in the province.

 

Necessary amendments in the relevant legal framework be proposed for simplifying the entire process of investment so that maximum private investment could be attracted towards province, he directed. 

He said that the all these efforts would bring about positive change in the lifestyle of people by promoting conducive environment, creating employment opportunities and boosting the overall economic landscape of the province.

He maintained that provincial housing department and all other stakeholders would have to work under realistic and integrated strategy for this purpose.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to speed up work on the new Peshawar Valley Project. He directed that the project be executed on BOT mode and in a phase wise manner. 

He urged upon authorities that all ongoing and newly approved housing schemes should also be completed as soon as possible.

All these projects and initiatives once completed, not only provide conducive residential facilities to citizens but will also result in substantial increase in the revenue of the provincial government, through generating investment and economic activities in the province.

