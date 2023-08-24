CM stresses for signing mining contracts on partnership basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Khan Domki Thursday said the contracts in mines and minerals sector to be inked on partnership basis besides getting royalties from mining lease, aimed to boost the revenue generation.

He said that during a meeting held to review the affairs of the Mines and Mineral Development which was attended by Advisor to CM on Mines and Minerals, Umair Muhammad Hasni, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Managing Directors of BMEC and BMRL companies established for the development of minerals sector and other relevant officials.

The chief minister said the rights of the province should be ensured in the contracts signing for minerals exploration in Balochistan.

The previous government had been ensured protection of the interests of Balochistan and the rights of the people in the Reko-diq agreement, he added.

He said a huge foreign investment was expected soon in the mineral sector of Balochistan as multiples investment agreements with friendly countries were being finalized.

Secretary Mines and Minerals Department Saidal Khan Luni briefed the meeting about the details of the mining sector.

The chief minister said that the economic future of the province and the country was linked to the mines, minerals and there was a need to evolve an effective strategy to enhance investment in the mineral sector.

The confidence of investors should be enhanced by implementing several business-friendly initiatives aimed to attract more investments into the sector.

Ali Mardan said the signing of Reko-Dik accord had attracted investors to invest in the mining sector of the province.

He said that there was room for improvement in the agreement of Saindak copper-gold mines project which would helped to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people of Balochistan and to address their grievances.

The chief minister directed that the services of experts should be hired to prepare a certified data of minerals exploration and development.

He asked to connect Mines and Minerals department with modern technology to make the process more streamlined and efficient.