CM stresses for unity to overcome confronting problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that public must raise their voice for the rights of province in any circumstances, irrespective of political affiliations.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected body of Peshawar Bar Association here at Judicial Complex, the Chief Minister said he would go to any extent to achieve the due rights for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The province, he said, is faced with multiple problems, however efforts were being made to effectively deal with the situation. Funds amounting to Rs 17 billion for the uplift of newly merged districts have been delayed, the CM said adding that we are trying to exclude funds for the mega development projects from the Federal PSD.

Chief Minister showed his concern that in the coming days the province may also face problems with regard to natural gas.

The Chief Minister urged upon the lawyers' community to join the provincial government's endeavors for achieving rights for the province as lawyers have played a vital role in promotion of democracy and supremacy of the law in the country.

Chief Minister also announced a special grant of Rs 40million for the District Bar Association.