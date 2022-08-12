UrduPoint.com

CM Stresses For Youth Role In Country's Development

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 10:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said the role of youth is pivotal in the development of country as they have brought laurels home in every sector of life with their abilities.

In his message on 'International Youth Day', the CM said that ample resources and opportunities would be provided to empower the youth. The nation attached a lot of expectations from the talented youth as their role is important in development of the country. It's sanguine that Arshad Nadeem and Noh Butt have proved their talent in Commonwealth Games by winning gold medals, he added.

