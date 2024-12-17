CM Stresses Importance Of All Provinces Working Together For The Betterment Of Country
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday stressed the importance of all four provinces working together for the betterment of the country, urging leaders to prioritize the nation's interests over personal agendas.
While talking to media, he discussed various issues affecting the province. When asked about the PTI's call for civil disobedience, Shah expressed uncertainty, stating that he was unaware whether the PTI had withdrawn its call or not.
The chief minister also addressed the issue of the Anti-Encroachment Court established in the Arts Center, instructing that it be shifted from its current location. He directed that, if necessary, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner should vacate their offices.
CM Sindh assured that recruitments in the education sector are being made on merit, contrary to viral social media videos suggesting otherwise.
He paid tribute to martyred Journalist Jan Muhammad and announced that many raw material robbers had been brought to justice.
The CM revealed that orders have been given to build roads, hospitals, and schools in areas cleared of raw materials. He also mentioned a case pending in the CCI regarding the canal issue on Sindh water, noting that no work has commenced on the canals yet.
About another development, he said that today he has inaugurated the seventh center of the Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training, Sindh (C-ARTS) in Sukkur. He also congratulated the DPED on establishing the center and expressed his commitment to establishing more C-ARTS centers across the province.
