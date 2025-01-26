CM Stresses Importance Of Clean, Renewable Energy
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored the crucial role of clean and renewable energy for the survival of our planet, calling it an urgent necessity of our time.
In her message on the International Day of Clean Energy, being celebrated on Sunday, the CM stated, "Clean and renewable energy is vital for our survival and the need of the hour." She reaffirmed Punjab's commitment to phasing out fossil fuels and ushering in a new era of clean and green energy.
To modernize the province's energy infrastructure, she introduced the CM solar panel program, which aims to replace traditional energy sources with sustainable alternatives. "The CM solar panel program will ease the economic burden on citizens and bring a revolution to the energy sector," she noted.
Additionally, the government has launched a solarization project for agricultural tube wells, ensuring that farmers have access to affordable and clean energy for their agricultural needs. "This initiative will provide farmers with sustainable, cost-effective energy, boosting agricultural productivity," the CM remarked.
Addressing the transport sector, the CM highlighted significant steps taken to introduce clean energy solutions. "We are introducing the E-Vehicle regime in Punjab to reduce smoke and pollution," she stated.
In a bid to promote eco-friendly transportation among students, Maryam Nawaz revealed that e-bikes have been distributed to students. These bikes are not only environmentally friendly but also help reduce fuel costs. "These e-bikes will empower students to live a green and cost-efficient lifestyle," she added.
On the public transport front, Punjab has recently procured 27 electric buses, with plans to order 500 more, marking a significant shift toward electrified public transportation. "This will further reduce emissions and improve the public transport system in the province," the CM said.
Maryam Nawaz also spoke about the government's pioneering approach in introducing Pakistan's first-ever comprehensive environmental policy, where clean energy is a core focus. "Clean energy is a key component of this policy, aimed at safeguarding the environment for future generations," she emphasized.
The CM further noted that several government offices, including the Chief Minister’s office, have already transitioned to renewable energy sources. "This shift will cut down energy consumption and set an example for other departments to follow," she remarked. "Clean energy guarantees a bright and secure future for generations to come," she concluded.
Recent Stories
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM stresses importance of clean, renewable energy7 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denies attending Anti-China event in US7 minutes ago
-
City administration's campaign against illegal profiteers continues16 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh assure support for promotion of Polo16 minutes ago
-
Man killed in Malakand shooting17 minutes ago
-
District Governor of Rotary Club visits NDF Rehabilitation Center17 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on LDP17 minutes ago
-
Govt to lower electricity prices in April: Rana Tanveer17 minutes ago
-
BISP providing social, economic protection to deserving women: official37 minutes ago
-
Young generation urged to benefit from fishing47 minutes ago
-
100 student volunteers’ complete friends of police program47 minutes ago
-
Worker dies in well collapse in Lodhran47 minutes ago