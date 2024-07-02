Open Menu

CM Stresses Importance Of Sports Journalists In Promoting Youth Activities

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the crucial role of

sports journalists in promoting sports activities among the youth.

In her message on World Sports Journalists Day, she said: “They bring us excitement of the game.”

The chief minister acknowledged that the reporting of sports journalists in Punjab, especially

in Lahore, is commendable".

She added sports reporters contributed positively to the coverage

of first Pink Games for the women players in Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said sports journalists provided positive coverage of sports

through their analysis and reporting, adding that a sports journalist not only provided entertainment

but information as well.

“I hope sports journalists will continue to play a positive role in public interest,” she vowed.

