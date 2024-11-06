CM stresses integrated strategy to protect environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for adoption of a sustainable and integrated strategy to protect the environment, underscoring that natural resources must be safeguarded to ensure a secure future.

In her message on the 'International Day for Preventing Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict', she said that wars and conflict cause not only the loss of human lives but also destruction of precious environment.

She added, “In Gaza and other areas, not only people, but the environment are being destroyed by the war.

”

The chief minister highlighted that during times of conflict, "environmental and natural resources are brutally looted", noting the severe consequences armed conflicts have on ecosystems.

She emphasised that armed conflicts lead to deforestation, increased pollution of water and air, and a loss of soil fertility, and pointed out that flora and fauna also suffer the devastating impacts of these conflicts.

She concluded by stressing that all possible measures must be taken to prevent the destruction of our natural resources during times of war.