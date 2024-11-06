Open Menu

CM Stresses Integrated Strategy To Protect Environment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

CM stresses integrated strategy to protect environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for adoption of a sustainable and integrated strategy to protect the environment, underscoring that natural resources must be safeguarded to ensure a secure future.

In her message on the 'International Day for Preventing Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict', she said that wars and conflict cause not only the loss of human lives but also destruction of precious environment.

She added, “In Gaza and other areas, not only people, but the environment are being destroyed by the war.

The chief minister highlighted that during times of conflict, "environmental and natural resources are brutally looted", noting the severe consequences armed conflicts have on ecosystems.

She emphasised that armed conflicts lead to deforestation, increased pollution of water and air, and a loss of soil fertility, and pointed out that flora and fauna also suffer the devastating impacts of these conflicts.

She concluded by stressing that all possible measures must be taken to prevent the destruction of our natural resources during times of war.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Water Gaza Lead All

Recent Stories

Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 electi ..

Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election

2 hours ago
 Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

3 hours ago
 Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election ..

Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed

4 hours ago
 realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

4 hours ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

4 hours ago
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

4 hours ago
 Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

4 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

6 hours ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

6 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan