CM Stresses Need To Improve Higher Education Standards

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has stressed the need to improve the standards of the higher education sector according to the present day needs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has stressed the need to improve the standards of the higher education sector according to the present day needs.

He was chairing a meeting here on Wednesday , which decided to introduce high technology education culture.

The meeting was attended by former HEC chairman Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Advisor Amir Saeed Raan, former principal secretary GM Sikander, VC UET Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Rector Pak Austrian Haripur Prof. Mujahid, Prof. Waqar Mahmood and secretaries of higher education, finance, C&W, P&D departments.

The CM said Specialized discipline would be introduced in universities for industrial product development adding that a hundred-acre state-of-the-art engineering university would be developed to meet the industrial needs of Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot districts.

The University of Applied Engineering and Engineering Technologies would be affiliated with world-renowned specialized universities, he noted.

The expertise of foreign experts would also be sought, he added. The foreign experts of the relevant sector would be included in the governing body of the university as there was a need to give the latest technological education to the youth to meet modern-day needs, the CM concluded.

