CM Stresses On Industrialisation To Reduce Poverty

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Monday that rapid industrialization could help reduce poverty by providing more employment opportunities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :

In his message on international day for the eradication of poverty, the CM said that the coronavirus and floods have increased poverty in the country, adding that Pakistan is facing the challenge of poverty alleviation along with other challenges.

"Let us redouble our efforts in the fight against poverty and build a society that is not only poverty-free but also empowers the needy" he said. Poverty affects the entire society, he added.

Sustainable livelihoods, business opportunities and access to productive resources must be improved to reduce poverty at the grassroots, he mentioned.

The chief minister said the Punjab Ehsaas Ration Programme is a historic initiative to eradicate poverty, adding that under this programme, ghee, flour, pulses and oil were provided to eight million deserving families at 40 percent cheaper. "The focus of my initiatives is the welfare of the poor," he said.

Addressing poverty is indispensable for the elimination of fanaticism and everyone should play a role in this regard, the CM concluded.

