CM stresses peace, tolerance for social development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stressed peace and tolerance for development and welfare of society.

She said genuine progress could only be attained through a commitment to understanding and harmony, rather than through force or violence.

In her message on International Day of Non-Violence being celebrated on Wednesday, she condemned violence and extremism, saying: "All forms of violence and extremism are condemnable", emphasising that the path of non-violence was the only guarantee of true success.

The CM clarified that violence was not a solution to any problem; rather, it exacerbates the situation.

She expressed that the philosophy of non-violence is the greatest philosophy of humanity, asserting that it is essential for progress and stability.

The CM called for the promotion of a culture of dialogue to resolve mutual differences, stating that the Punjab government is always ready to deal with those who spread violence.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her commitment to building a Punjab where everyone has the right to live in peace and where the rule of law prevails. She stressed the need to promote the message of non-violence against violence, extremism, and hatred, and urged, "Let us dedicate all our efforts to a peaceful Pakistan."