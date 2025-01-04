CM stresses protection of special individuals’ rights, welfare

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stressed the need for the protection of the rights and independence of special individuals, stating that the provincial government is working tirelessly to ensure that no child, regardless of their disability, is deprived of their fundamental rights.

In a special message on World Braille Day, dedicated to the visually impaired "special heroes," the CM highlighted the significant progress made in providing accessible education and resources to the blind community in Punjab. CM Maryam Nawaz noted that state-of-the-art Braille presses are operational in Lahore and Bahawalpur, through which Braille books are being distributed free of charge to both government and private institutions across the province. She emphasized that the upgrade of these Braille presses has made it possible to provide special individuals with educational material that meets international standards.

The chief minister pointed out that the Braille system is a vital tool for imparting knowledge and awareness to visually impaired individuals. She also shared that over 3,000 special children have been enrolled in educational institutions across Punjab this year, with more than 15,000 Braille books already distributed to visually impaired students. She mentioned that Braille copies of the Quran are also being provided to blind students to facilitate their religious education.

Highlighting the government's ongoing efforts to address the educational needs of special individuals, CM Maryam Nawaz said that assistive devices and tools are being provided to students with disabilities to support their learning.

The Special Education Department is undergoing significant reforms to modernize its approach and ensure that special education institutions are fully equipped with the necessary facilities and resources.

In addition to educational support, the government is also focused on alleviating the economic hardships faced by special individuals. Financial assistance is being provided through the "Himmat Card" initiative to reduce the financial burden on people with disabilities. For children with hearing impairments, assistive devices have been provided to facilitate their active participation in social and educational activities.

The CM further emphasized the government's commitment to providing additional resources to meet the educational needs of special individuals. She also shared that work on Pakistan's first Autism school is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed soon. Creating ease and opportunities for special heroes is one of the administration’s top priorities.

The CM praised Pakistan’s Blind cricket Team as national heroes, acknowledging their remarkable achievements and the pride they bring to the country. She stated that their success is a testament to the resilience and talent of special individuals, and their accomplishments have significantly raised the profile of the nation on the global stage.