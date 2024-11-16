Open Menu

CM Stresses Tolerance, Respect, Harmony In Society

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

CM stresses tolerance, respect, harmony in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the immense importance of tolerance, respect, and harmony in society.

In her message on International Day for Tolerance being celebrated on Saturday, the CM noted that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set exemplary standards of tolerance throughout His life, and it is imperative for us to follow His teachings.

"Tolerance, respect, and understanding form the foundation of a successful and peaceful society," the CM said. The world is a mix of diverse beliefs, cultures, and ideologies, and it is essential to respect all of them, she added.

The chief minister also highlighted the importance of promoting tolerance and harmony in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Educational institutions must teach the values of tolerance, respect, and love to the younger generation," she stated. Hatred and prejudice only weaken societies, she mentioned.

CM Maryam Nawaz further stressed that the ideal society is one that ensures equal opportunities and rights for all citizens. "We must accept differences and promote mutual respect, tolerance, and dignity. Pakistan should be a beacon of peace, tolerance, and brotherhood," she added.

The CM reiterated the need for a society where all individuals are treated equally and with respect, emphasizing that Pakistan must strive to become an example of tolerance and unity for the world.

