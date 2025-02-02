CM Stresses Wetlands’ Role In Climate Protection
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the critical role of wetlands in combating climate change, calling their protection essential for environmental survival.
In her message on World Wetlands Day, the CM said “Wetlands are the lungs of our planet and serve as habitats for aquatic and wildlife species."
The CM said that wetlands help maintain groundwater levels, absorb carbon, and control floods, making them vital for ecological balance. "For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the Punjab government has developed a comprehensive climate change policy, prioritizing the conservation and restoration of wetlands and other natural ecosystems. To safeguard these natural resources, watchtowers and checkpoints are being established for monitoring purposes," she added.
The CM said that special facilities are being introduced to promote recreational and research activities in wetlands and other natural habitats, adding that the fisheries sector has been regulated, with strict penalties for violations to prevent environmental damage.
The CM said, “No activity that disrupts the natural balance of wetlands or other ecological areas will be allowed." She added that the Punjab government is working with the public, experts, and international organizations to protect the natural environment.
CM Maryam Nawaz urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly lifestyles and support the government’s conservation efforts. “Our land is a trust for future generations, and we must protect and improve it,” she concluded.
Recent Stories
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM stresses wetlands’ role in climate protection1 minute ago
-
DC reviews progress on Lahore Development Plan1 minute ago
-
Sa’ad elected PMNYC member2 minutes ago
-
SCP to hear vacant post of VCs in 19 Universities of KP case on Feb 611 minutes ago
-
Rangers foil robbery attempt on M-5 Motorway in Ghotki11 minutes ago
-
Those involved in illegal oil, gas business do not deserve any concessions11 minutes ago
-
DC visits District Headquarters Hospital to check medical,administrative matters11 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held to honor retiring ICT Police officers11 minutes ago
-
Memorable Naat, Qawwali mehfil on 2nd day of Urs21 minutes ago
-
Two wanted members of bike lifter gang held21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three suspects, recover Mainpuri21 minutes ago
-
Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections21 minutes ago