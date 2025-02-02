CM stresses wetlands’ role in climate protection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the critical role of wetlands in combating climate change, calling their protection essential for environmental survival.

In her message on World Wetlands Day, the CM said “Wetlands are the lungs of our planet and serve as habitats for aquatic and wildlife species."

The CM said that wetlands help maintain groundwater levels, absorb carbon, and control floods, making them vital for ecological balance. "For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the Punjab government has developed a comprehensive climate change policy, prioritizing the conservation and restoration of wetlands and other natural ecosystems. To safeguard these natural resources, watchtowers and checkpoints are being established for monitoring purposes," she added.

The CM said that special facilities are being introduced to promote recreational and research activities in wetlands and other natural habitats, adding that the fisheries sector has been regulated, with strict penalties for violations to prevent environmental damage.

The CM said, “No activity that disrupts the natural balance of wetlands or other ecological areas will be allowed." She added that the Punjab government is working with the public, experts, and international organizations to protect the natural environment.

CM Maryam Nawaz urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly lifestyles and support the government’s conservation efforts. “Our land is a trust for future generations, and we must protect and improve it,” she concluded.