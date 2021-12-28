CM striving hard to alleviate poverty, says minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that facility of Saholat Bazaars across the province was reflection of Chief Minister's determination and sincerity with the masses

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that facility of Saholat Bazaars across the province was reflection of Chief Minister's determination and sincerity with the masses.

He said that PTI government was paying much focus for betterment of the poor and spending huge funds in such kind of schemes to uplift the standard of life of the poor.

He expressed these views during a surprised visit on Tuesday to Sahulat Bazar established in Khanewal.

According to official sources, during the visit, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that best quality commodities were being offered to the citizens on subsidized rates through the Saholat Bazaars.

The provincial minister was briefed about the Sahulat Bazar that a total of 10 Sahulat Bazar have so far been established in district Khanewal with the cost of 2400 millions of rupees for the benefit of the needy and deserving people.

He said that the provincial government has defeated inflation mafia through these bazaars. He urged bazaars administration to ensure an ample stock of sugar, flour and other commodities in the bazaars.

The provincial minister said that it was mission of the government to bring ease in lives of masses and it would be continued in future too. He said that he would continue surprise visits of Saholat Bazaars of the districts.

Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa while briefing to the provincial minister told that the rates and commodities being offered to the masses through these bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi said that establishment of Sahulat Bazars was a revolutionary step under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Srdar Usman Buzdar.