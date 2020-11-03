UrduPoint.com
CM Striving To Provide Facilities To Masses: Naeem Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister for Excise Naeem Khan Bazai on Tuesday said Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving day and night to provide all basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps.

He shared these views while inaugurating a road in Anduzai Aghbarg area.

Naeem Khan Bazai said provincial government was taking practical measures to remove backwardness from respective area of the province which were ignored in past regime.

He said we were fulfilling our promises which had made with public during general election, saying that in this regard, a number of schemes have been launched for welfare of public in the areas of the province.

Naeem Khan further said various sectors have improved due to positive measures of Chief Minister Balcohistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

"Several schools were upgraded by provincial government in order to achieve target of quality of education in the province", he said, adding that our mission have to serve people with sincerity in respective area of the Balochistan.

He said the health and education department were being focused by the present government aimed to ensure provision of treatment facilities to people in a modern manner in the areas.

The adviser said funds have been given for Aghbarg Girls College which would help to improve of girls' education in the area, he said no compromise would be made on standard of projects.

