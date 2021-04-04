CM strongly condemns killing of ATC Judge along with family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned killing of Anti-Terrorist Court Swat Judge, Aftab Afridi, his wife and two children in firing incident at his vehicle near Anbar Motorway Interchange, Swabi.

In a statement, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and directed police officials o to arrest the culprits involved in the incident soon. He said that killing of women and children was cruel act.

CM said that criminals involved in this heinous incident would be brought to the justice.

Chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.