CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned terrorist attack in Turkiye.

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the Turkish people and families of the martyrs in the Ankara attack. She also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured in the attack.