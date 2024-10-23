CM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Turkiye
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 10:49 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned terrorist attack in Turkiye
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned terrorist attack in Turkiye.
The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the Turkish people and families of the martyrs in the Ankara attack. She also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured in the attack.
Recent Stories
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session
Pak-Uzbek entrepreneurs ink MoU to boost trade
Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier's party
US existing home sales slip in September to near 14-year low
Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for comprehensive planning about welfare of minority wo ..
Haier Partners with Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Powering Victory in Every Hom ..
Bank of Canada cuts rates, says fight against inflation 'worked'
Int’l symposium on ‘World Food Day 2024’ held
134 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Wednesday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists at FDE institutions: ..39 seconds ago
-
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy41 seconds ago
-
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session45 seconds ago
-
Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for comprehensive planning about welfare of minority women7 minutes ago
-
Int’l symposium on ‘World Food Day 2024’ held7 minutes ago
-
134 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Wednesday30 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered3 hours ago
-
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc3 hours ago
-
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial govts to support regist ..3 hours ago
-
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case3 hours ago
-
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience3 hours ago
-
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting3 hours ago