CM summons 29th cabinet meeting on Oct 7

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has summoned the 29th Punjab Cabinet meeting on Saturday (October 7).

Agendas of different departments will come under consideration during the meeting which will be held in the committee room of CM office, said a handout issued here.

Provincial ministers, advisers, Chief Secretary, IG Police and officials concerned will participate in the meeting.