CM summons cabinet meeting on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has summoned the 25th meeting of the Punjab cabinet on Monday, Sept 11 at Multan.

The cabinet meeting will be held at South Punjab Secretariat.

Important matters relating to the province and agenda items of different departments will be reviewed in the meeting.

Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, inspector general of police and officials concerned will participate in the meeting.