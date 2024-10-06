Open Menu

CM Surfaces In KP Assembly After Mysterious Disappearance, Lauds Party Support

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 11:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Sunday night surfaced in the Provincial Assembly after two days mysterious disappearance and lauded the support of his party.

Addressing at the floor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly soon after his appearance amid cheers by the lawmakers and party workers, the CM KP thanked the PTI supporters and leadership for standing with him and the party during protest demonstration at Islamabad.

The Chief Minister accused IG Islamabad for firing teargas shells at the KP House in the Federal capital.

He said that IG Islamabad have to tender an apology at the floor of the KP assembly.

Earlier, KP Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi tabled a resolution in the Assembly, requesting that CM Gandapur should be presented within 24 hours.

The resolution was unanimously passed by the house with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in the chair.

The speaker directed the PTI supporters to avoid slogans in the Assembly. MNA Asad Qasir had earlier demanded production of CM while talking to media outside of the Assembly.

