CM Surveillance Directorate Chief Briefed On Law, Order

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 06:17 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Punjab Chief Minister's Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate, Brigadier (retired) Babar Alaudin has said that the effective use of modern surveillance systems and technical resources and intelligence-based operations is crucial for combating crime.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting at the RPO Office in Bahawalpur. During the meeting, RPO Rai Babar Saeed provided a detailed briefing on law and order in the three districts of the Bahawalpur region: Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan. Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin issued directives for further coordination among law enforcement agencies and for restructuring the police force on modern lines. RPO Rai Babar Saeed informed him about the overall performance of the police, crime rate, significant cases, and pending investigations. He was also updated on the measures taken to prevent crime and the current strategy in place. Babar Alaudin expressed deep interest in the police's performance, law and order, and ongoing efforts to prevent crime.

RPO Rai Babar Saeed, while briefing on the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan district, explained the law and order in that area, the ongoing operations against bandits, police strategies, and measures taken for the protection of the local population. He also highlighted the actions taken against criminal networks in Kacha and the steps being implemented to enhance police presence there. The chairperson directed that actions against criminal elements in Kacha be expedited and that the establishment of lasting peace and order in the area be ensured.

Later, he participated in a tree-planting campaign, planting a sapling and expressing good wishes for the security, development, and prosperity of the country and nation. He emphasized that planting trees for environmental protection and a green Pakistan is a guarantee for the preservation of the natural environment and a better future.

