CM Suspends 2 Officers During Chiniot, Sargodha Visits

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

CM suspends 2 officers during Chiniot, Sargodha visits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar suspended two officers and reprimanded the jail superintendent for showing negligence during his visits to Chiniot and Sargodha.

The CM also sought a report on the complaint of corruption in a hospital.

During the Chiniot visit, citizens complained about corruption by a tehsildar and the accountant of the Accounts Office. The CM issued an order for suspending Tehsildar Nadeem Khwaja and Accountant Muhammad Arshad Ghumman.

Jail Superintendent Javed Iqbal Khichi was reprimanded for violation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and poor cleanliness arrangements in jail. He was issued a show-cause notice also.

The CM ordered for investigating complaints of extorting money from attendants in the DHQ Hospital Sargodha.

The CM also took notice of irregularities in public health engineering schemes in Chiniot and directed the CMIT to hold an investigation.

