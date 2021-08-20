CM suspends cops, others over woman mistreatment incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting, held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Friday expressed concerns over mistreatment of a woman at Greater Iqbal Park and other incidents in the provincial metropolis in the past few days.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed displeasure over the late response from the police and negligence in duties in the incidents.

On directions of the CM, DIG Operations was made an OSD [officer on special duty] whereas an SP was removed from his post and these officers were directed to report to the CPO office.

DSP and SHO Lorry Adda police were also suspended over late response and negligence in duties.

Meanwhile, Project Director and Deputy Director of Greater Iqbal Park were also suspended.

The Inspector General of Police presented initial investigation report to the chief minister in the meeting along with progress report on the incident. The IGP also briefed the chair about progress on identification and arrest of the accused in the case.

The housing secretary also presented the initial report about the alleged negligence of the PHA in the Greater Iqbal Park incident.