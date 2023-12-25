CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir has suspended Ashiq Hussain Chandio, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Qamber -Shahdadkot, and ordered an inquiry against him on complaints of fertilizer shortage by the growers of Qamber Shahdakot.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir has suspended Ashiq Hussain Chandio, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Qamber -Shahdadkot, and ordered an inquiry against him on complaints of fertilizer shortage by the growers of Qamber Shahdakot.

After such instructions, Secretary of Agriculture Syed Ijaz Ali Shah has issued an order to suspend the Deputy Director.

Secretary of Agriculture Syed Ijaz Ali Shah said that the scarcity of fertilizer should be eliminated by the agricultural officials and strict action will be taken against the officials who are colluding with the hoarders.