CM Suspends Entire Staff Of Excise Checkpost Shergarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

CM suspends entire staff of Excise checkpost Shergarh

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday paid a surprise visit to various government offices in Mardan and Malakand districts without any protocol.

The chief minister suspended the entire staff of Shergarh Excise Checkpost on showing negligence in duties. When the chief minister arrived at the check post, the entire staff was taking rest in thier rooms instead of checking vehicles on the road.

He also expressed his displeasure over poor cleanliness situation in Mardan and issued warning to the Tehsil Municipal Committee concerned.

The CM also visited various sections of Dargai hospital and inspected various health facilities and cleanliness situation.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over cleanliness situation, he suspended Medical Superintendent (MS) of Dargai Hospital and issued warning to other staffers.

He also sought explanation from Malakand Deputy Commissioner and District Health Officer over poor hygienic condition in hospital.

The chief minster also suspended traffic in-charge Sakhakot and other staff over pathetic traffic situation.

He said the governments servants were paid for performing duties and warned that strict action would taken against those officials showing negligence in their duties.

He said the government servants should work hard with honesty to facilitate people.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf represent aspiration of people and no compromise would be made on provision of better services and directed all departments to show performance.

