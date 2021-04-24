CM suspends officials of excise checkpost for harassing citizen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to excise checkpost motorway toll plaza and issued suspension orders of officials involved in harassing citizen and taking bribe.

Chief Minister visited the checkpost without any protocol on public complaints regarding harassment and taking bribe by the staff of the excise department deputed at the checkpost.

Chief Minister also ordered an inquiry against suspended officials.

He said that all matters across the province were being monitored strictly and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in public service.

Mahmood Khan said his top priority was to ensure transparency at every level government affairs, adding swift action would be taken on public complaints against corrupt officials.