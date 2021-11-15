CM Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates vaccination drive against measles, rubella to cover 19m children in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while inaugurating the measles and rubella campaign on Monday said that 19 million children, aged between 9 months and 15 years, across the province would be vaccinated and simultaneously 8.2 million children under 5 years would be administered anti-polio drops

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while inaugurating the measles and rubella campaign on Monday said that 19 million children, aged between 9 months and 15 years, across the province would be vaccinated and simultaneously 8.2 million children under 5 years would be administered anti-polio drops.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Narayan Jaganath Vaidiya (NJV) Government Higher Secondary School- the first and oldest public educational institute in the province, founded in 1855 by educationist Sir Bartle Frere.

The ceremony was attended by Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, PD EPI Dr Irshad Memo.

While speaking on the occasion, the CM said that it was his government's prime responsibility to safeguard the children and adult population of Sindh from deadly and communicable diseases.

"The health department through EPI Program have played a vital role in improving immunization services to prevent significant outbreaks," he said and adding that the nation-wide Measles Rubella Catch-Up Campaign has been starting and would continue till 27th November 27.

Shah said that 19 million children across Sindh aged 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated against Measles and Rubella and 8.

2 million children under 5 years would also be given polio drops during the drive.

The CM said that the health department with the support of the education department would cover more than 6.5 million children approximately 71,856 both in public & private sector schools.

He announced the remaining eligible children would be covered through fixed, out-reach and special mobile teams.

The chief minister requested the parents to cooperate with government/ health teams to vaccinate their eligible children against Measles & Rubella. "The Sindh government's efforts have resulted in zero cases of Polio since more than one year and our environmental samples have also come negative for the first time," he said and adding that this was a big achievement.

The chief minister lauded the support from communities and the media to purge the province of crippling disease.

He also urged the parents to get their children vaccinated. He said, "EPI program is offering free-of-cost immunization against 12 deadly diseases, and it should be our responsibility to protect our future generations."Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the drive by witnessing the vaccination process and administered polio drops to the children.