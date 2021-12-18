CM Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of Shershah blast

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the Shershah blast has ordered the Commissioner Karachi to hold a detailed inquiry into the incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the Shershah blast has ordered the Commissioner Karachi to hold a detailed inquiry into the incident.

He said that Police officers should also be made part of the inquiry as every angle of the incident could be covered.

CM Murad also expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in the blast.

He directed the Secretary Health for the provision of all necessary facilities immediately at the Civil Hospital Karachi.

He also directed the administration to reach the spot to provided all possible assistance to the victims.