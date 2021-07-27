CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urges private hospital CEOs to upgrade Covid related facilities

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday called upon the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Private Hospitals to upgrade Covid related facilities at their hospitals

He stated this in a meeting with them at Chief Minister House here.

On the occasion, the CEOs also briefed the Chief Minister about the facilities they have set up for the COVID patients and informed him about their efforts on vaccination drive.

The CM directed the Secretary Health to make a Whatsapp group with private hospitals for close coordination and guidance.