UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah Urges Private Hospital CEOs To Upgrade Covid Related Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urges private hospital CEOs to upgrade Covid related facilities

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday called upon the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Private Hospitals to upgrade Covid related facilities at their hospitals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday called upon the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Private Hospitals to upgrade Covid related facilities at their hospitals.

He stated this in a meeting with them at Chief Minister House here.

On the occasion, the CEOs also briefed the Chief Minister about the facilities they have set up for the COVID patients and informed him about their efforts on vaccination drive.

The CM directed the Secretary Health to make a Whatsapp group with private hospitals for close coordination and guidance.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

27 minutes ago

9th, 11th grades examination start across KP

20 minutes ago

PMD predicts chances of light rain in Karachi

21 minutes ago

FBR notifies committee for integration of business ..

21 minutes ago

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to s ..

21 minutes ago

Police arrest five Afghans in murder case in kohat ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.