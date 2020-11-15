UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Take Notice Of Mibehave Of MPA, Others With AC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

CM take notice of mibehave of MPA, others with AC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken the notice of misbehave of Member Punjab Assembly Main Naveed Ali and others with Assistant Commissioner Pakpattan Khawar Bashir and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

Usman Buzdar directed to initiate legal action against those who misbehaved with the Assistant Commissioner and said that the law was equal for all. No matter how influential the lawbreaker is, no one can escape from law.

He said that no one will be allowed to violate Marriage Act, adding that one dish and time-bar in wedding ceremonies will strictly be enforced throughout the province.

The Chief Minister said that Assistant Commissioner had taken the action against the lawbreaker while discharging his official duty.

He further maintained that an officer during his duty was ill-treated and misbehaved. He made it clear that misbehave with the field officer will not be tolerated at any cost. All the officers discharging their duties wholeheartedly and responsibly are respectable for us.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Marriage Sahiwal Pakpattan All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

1 hour ago

Tolerance was instilled by our Founding Father, sa ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate ..

1 hour ago

DHA, Dubai Holding inaugurate state-of-the-art blo ..

2 hours ago

UAE remains key advocate of global efforts in buil ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.