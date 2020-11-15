CM take notice of mibehave of MPA, others with AC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken the notice of misbehave of Member Punjab Assembly Main Naveed Ali and others with Assistant Commissioner Pakpattan Khawar Bashir and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

Usman Buzdar directed to initiate legal action against those who misbehaved with the Assistant Commissioner and said that the law was equal for all. No matter how influential the lawbreaker is, no one can escape from law.

He said that no one will be allowed to violate Marriage Act, adding that one dish and time-bar in wedding ceremonies will strictly be enforced throughout the province.

The Chief Minister said that Assistant Commissioner had taken the action against the lawbreaker while discharging his official duty.

He further maintained that an officer during his duty was ill-treated and misbehaved. He made it clear that misbehave with the field officer will not be tolerated at any cost. All the officers discharging their duties wholeheartedly and responsibly are respectable for us.