CM take notice of Pindi blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of a blast near Thana Ganj Mandi Rawalpindi, has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi and ordered for investigating the incident.

Usman Buzdar said that those responsible for the incident should be identified at the earliest and brought to book.

He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.