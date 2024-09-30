CM takee notice of molestation of female student in Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an alleged molestation incident of a female student by the sub-inspector and a private security guard in Sargodha.

The Chief Minister sought a report from the Inspector General of Police Punjab in this regard. The CM asserted that the accused should be brought to justice at the earliest.