CM Takee Notice Of Molestation Of Female Student In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an alleged molestation incident of a female student by the sub-inspector and a private security guard in Sargodha.
The Chief Minister sought a report from the Inspector General of Police Punjab in this regard. The CM asserted that the accused should be brought to justice at the earliest.
