CM takes aerial view of Murree, inspects relief activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday paid a visit to Murree and took aerial view to inspect relief activities in affected areas.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar and others accompanied the CM Usman Buzdar.

Relief Commissioner, Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarargave a detailed briefing to the CM about the relief operation and apprised him aboutthe peace of rescue operation and relief activities.